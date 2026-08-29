Jaye P. Morgan, ‘50s Singer Turned Outrageous ‘Gong Show’ Flasher, Dies at 94

Jaye P. Morgan, the gifted chanteuse who became far better known for her out-sized personality, died August 24 in Longview, Washington, THR reports. She was 94.

Born Mary Margaret Morgan on December 3, 1931, in Mancos, Colorado, she moved with her family to California as a teen.

Exploring music, she landed a recording contract with Derby Records and had her first hit with a cover version of the ‘20s tune “Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries” in 1953. Her name was too close to two other recording artists, so she used a nickname her classmates had jokingly called her. She was dubbed Jaye P. as a play on the name of the financier J.P. Morgan. It was a cheeky moniker she never expected to stick and later came to regret.

Signed to RCA, she racked up five hits in a row, including her signature “That’s All I Want from You” (1955), a Top 3 smash.

She was popular throughout the ‘50s, achieving a second Top 10 hit with “The Longest Walk” (1955).

In 1956, she was the star of her own TV series, “The Jaye P. Morgan Show.” Her experience with that show led to many appearances on early television, including on “General Electric Theater,” “Hennessey,” and “The Joey Bishop Show.”

Among her ‘60s TV spots were two appearances on “My Three Sons.” During a 1966 visit, she memorably performed the tune “Gonna Getcha.”

She also showed up on “The Odd Couple” (1973) and sang the theme song for the Lee Grant sitcom “Fay” (1975-1976).

In spite of her musical chops — her rendition of “That Old Black Magic” on “The Muppet Show” in 1978 was a classic — Morgan became so well-known as an outrageous talk-show guest and game-show panelist that many of her Gen X fans saw her more as a bawdy personality and had no idea she’d been a singer.

In an interview for her New York Times obituary granted earlier this year, she reminisced about changing her image and overhauling her career simply by being herself.

“They wanted me to come on TV talk shows so I would say something that would be bleeped out,” she said, also referring to her many appearances on “The Tonight Show.” “When home audiences can use their imaginations, they think you said something much worse than you actually did. The bleeps, create the fantasies.”

She became a permanent judge on “The Gong Show,” an outlandish lack-of-talent show hosted by gonzo host Chuck Barris in the ‘70s. A variety of bonkers contestants would perform, hoping to get through their brief acts before one of three celebrity judges stood up and banged a gong, signaling they were out of the running for the top prize of the day.

One infamous segment that was televised consisted of two young women suggestively sucking on popsicles. Morgan shouted, “Do it! Do it!” and laughed along as the studio audience lost its mind. Judge Phyllis Diller had no idea what was going on, judge Jamie Farr gave the girls a low 2 score... but Morgan cracked, “Do you know that that's the way I started?” and gave them a full 10 points.

She then went to work on her own popsicle.

Morgan was made for the booze-and-drugs fueled shenanigans — but she eventually discovered that even “The Gong Show” had an uncrossable line.

During a 1978 taping, Morgan opened her blouse, baring her breasts. It was not a live telecast, but that was enough to earn her walking papers.

“I think it helped my career,” she told The New York Times this year. “More game shows called wanting me to be on.”

Among her relatively few movie credits, Morgan was pictured in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992) as one of the celebs seen on the fictional game show “Celebrity Ding-Dang-Dong.”

Fans have noted that 2026 has been a terrible year for that film’s cast — since January, four stars of the film have died: Catherine O’Hara, Brenda Fricker, Tim Curry and Morgan.

Morgan’s final film appearance perfectly exemplified her brand of straight shooting. In the acclaimed drama “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002), about her old co-worker Chuck Barris, she was seen in an interview used as a documentary-style framing device. She said of Barris, “He was a good guy. Even though he was a pr*ck. He’s a good guy, too.”