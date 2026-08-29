Jackie Glass, ‘Swift Justice’ Host Who Sentenced O.J. Simpson, Dies at 70

Getty Images

Judge Jackie Glass of the TV show “Swift Justice” has died at 70, TMZ reports.

The site confirmed she died Friday in Las Vegas.

Nancy Grace hosted Season 1 of the small-claims court series “Swift Justice” in 2010. She was replaced by Judge Glass for Season 2 in 2011.

Glass had been a judge on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court when she joined the show. She was best known for having presided over the court case that landed O.J. Simpson in prison.

Though Simpson was found not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, he was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping in the Las Vegas case.

Glass sentenced him to nine to 33 years in prison in 2008. He was granted parole less than 10 years later, dying at 76 in 2024.

She retired as a judge in 2011 and was working as a mediator.