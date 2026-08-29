Bill Maher Slammed for ‘Unsavory’ Dolly Parton Tribute

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Bill Maher is no stranger to controversy, but he’s one of a very few media figures who seems to have stepped in it over how he chose to remember Dolly Parton.

Hot on the heels of Dolly’s co-star Rick Schroder criticizing her for having been pro LGBTQ+ and for donating $1 million to help fund the Moderna COVID vaccine, Maher framed Dolly’s death as a distraction from more important things.

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Maher talked about the Canadian trade war and other current events before observing, “All this is going on, and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton.”

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Rather than using that fact to laud Parton as being a special figure deserving of admiration, he went on to say, “Everybody around the country, even around the world... London, they’re doing things. The Santa Monica Ferris wheel is lit up with hearts. The Empire State Building was put up in pink. The Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple.”

Though Dolly was known for her ample bosom and joked about it good-naturedly for decades, many found Maher going for a boob joke the week she died to be insensitive.

THR reports the blowback on social media was intense, with users branding his words “unsavory,” “tone-deaf,” “charmless,” and “crude.”

No word yet on how Wanda Sykes felt about the remarks — but she joked about Maher at this year’s Golden Globes, “Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less... Just try less.”