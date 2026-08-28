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Tina Ivlev is Emmy-nominated for her powerful guest performance on “The Pitt” portraying a sexual assault survivor.

She recently stopped by the “Extra” set to talk about the role, the nomination, and accolades from “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay!

Tina told us, “It’s been amazing to be part of this whole process and it’s so new to me, and it’s been great.”

She got the star making role after she stunned the casting directors with her audition tape.

Ivlev explained, “They said that when they saw my tape, they said… ‘We’re done looking. We found our girl,’ and… to hear that was incredible.”

Now, Tina's on an incredible ride in her Hollywood career after HBO and “The Pitt” producers surprised her by submitting her for Emmy consideration.

Tina said, “After it aired, people were saying, ‘Oh, Emmys’ — that was kind of the talk — and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ Like, I didn’t even think that was a possibility or a consideration. So, to have this happen was incredible.”

She added, “I’ve been working for nearly 20 years in Hollywood, so to just have that support was everything to me.”

Tina’s scene included Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa, who plays charge nurse Dana Evans.

“Working with Katherine was just so incredible,” Ivlev said. “She makes it so easy because she’s just that good at what she does.”

Recently, Mariska Hargitay crashed our red -arpet interview with Tina and gave her her flowers.

At the time, Hargitay said, “I had to tell you — your episode was one of the most amazing and most powerful episodes and you were extraordinary.”

Mariska, who is a sexual assault survivor herself, is leading a national movement for better handling of rape kits across the country. She praised the story line and Tina's brave performance.

“The way that they handled the rape kit was so deeply meaningful,” she said. “It was so meaningful to the work that I do. That means everything.”

Hargitay told her, “Congratulations and good luck and all good things.”