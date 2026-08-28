Shelley Fabares’ Cause of Death Revealed

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Shelley Fabares’ cause of death has been revealed following her August 22 death at 82.

Her family tells People magazine that Shelley died of pneumonia, noting she was previously diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and had a liver transplant in 2000.

Days ago, her family — including “M*A*S*H” actor Mike Farrell, to whom she’d been wed for more than 40 years — confirmed her death in a statement.

“To her family and friends, Shelley was a source of love, strength, laughter and comfort,” they said. “She was a devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member and loyal friend whose warmth, generosity, humor and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her. She had a remarkable ability to make people feel welcomed, valued and cared for.”

Her “Coach" co-star Craig T. Nelson remembered her in a statement to EW.com, saying, “Shelley was a great and grand lady… just a rock. I will miss her. She was a foundational part of my life during the run of ‘Coach.’”

Fabares was born January 19, 1944, in Santa Monica, California. The niece of musical-comedy star Nanette Fabray, she was acting from age 3, making her TV debut on “Letter to Loretta” in 1954.

Another early gig involved acting in a televised version of “Our Town” with Frank Sinatra, Paul Newman and Eva Marie Saint.

Some of her film appearances at the time included “The Bad Seed” (1956), “Rock, Pretty Baby!” (1956), “Never Say Goodbye” (1956), “Jeanne Eagels” (1957), and “Marjorie Morningstar” (1958).

Fabares became a teen fave acting opposite Annette Funicello on the phenomenally popular Disney serial “Annette” (1958) and as Mary Stone on “The Donna Reed Show” (1958-1966).

Thanks to the captive audience that came with the latter, Fabares managed two Top 40 singles, including the no. 1 smash “Johnny Angel” in 1962.

Though she achieved chart success and released three albums, she would later confess she could not sing at all, chalking it all up to studio trickery.

Next, Fabares acted opposite Elvis Presley in “Girl Happy” (1965), “Spinout” (1966), and “Clambake” (1967). She has always spoken reverently of the icon.

After her prime as a teen idol, she made numerous TV guest appearances, and memorably portrayed the wife of Brian Piccolo in the TV movie “Brian’s Song” (1971).

She was a regular on “The Brian Keith Show” (1972-1974), “The Practice” (1976-1977), and “Forever Fernwood” (1977-1978).

From 1978-1984, she was able to play against type as Ann Romano’s (Bonnie Franklin) conniving rival Francine Webster on “One Day at a Time.”

Her co-star on that show, Glenn Scarpelli, remembered her warmly on Facebook, writing, “Our beloved Shelley Fabares left her earthly body yesterday morning. My heart is filled with the most wonderful lifelong memories with Shell. She was truly beautiful inside and out. We remained in touch since the day I met her. The last time we spoke was last Christmas week. I knew she had been struggling a bit with her health but I always thought I’d physically see her again. We both wanted that. The last thing we said before hanging up was ‘I love you’ and ‘I love you too’. For that I will ALWAYS be grateful. Shelley, I hold you in my heart FOREVER and EVER. Until we meet again, beautiful friend. You were a true example of how to ‘do life’.”

She was perhaps best remembered for her work on “Coach” for eight seasons (1989-1997), logging nearly 200 episodes as Christine Armstrong.

When that series ended, she did one TV movie in 1998 and had a handful of voice-acting roles, but retired permanently in 2006.