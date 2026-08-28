Disney/Randy Holmes

Jelly Roll is making his political views known!

While guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, he shared his beliefs during the monologue.

After previously taking some jabs at President Donald Trump, he said, “It is funny that before this week, everybody thought I was MAGA and now they think I’m some sort of liberal snowflake.”

He went on, “I guess I’m just not used to people projecting their beliefs onto me.”

Jelly Roll later explained that he saw guest hosting as a “platform to get some very personal stuff off of my chest” and asked the audience, “Can I get serious for a moment?”

He then addressed the Grammy Awards, where musicians like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish used the ceremony to speak out against ICE.

In the Grammy press room, Jelly was asked if he was “willing to comment on what’s going on in the country.” At the time, he avoided answering, but promised, “Everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I’ve ever spoke in my life.”

Jelly took the opportunity to share his opinion on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“This goes back to February this year,” he said. “I won my first Grammy. Actually, somehow on that night, I won three of them. It was the single greatest moment and the greatest honor of my career. I got called on that stage. I got handed an award that I've been dreaming about since I was a child. And immediately after, I was asked to make what I felt at the time was a political stance.”

Jelly recalled, “I fumbled my words. Looking back, I don’t necessarily regret asking for more time before I spoke. I wish more people took more time before they spoke. But I do wish I had found the words to express my heart just a little bit sooner. But I was afraid that anything I was going to say was going to be immediately taken as a political statement.”

He said, “Ironically, by trying so hard not to make a political statement, I became one.”

The singer added that he previously couldn’t vote because of a felony, but now that he can, he plans to vote in November.

As for his beliefs, he said, “It's simple for me, y’all. I always wanted the recovering addict, the felon who is trying to change his life, the single mama working a double hard for her family, and everybody else that ever felt forgotten to know that I represent those without representation.”

Jelly continued, “And speaking for those people is what I believe my calling is. I’ve always tried to be a voice for the voiceless because I know those people. Those are my people. I try to speak for the unspoken. And that night at the Grammys, I had an opportunity to speak up for people who were scared, hurting, and felt like nobody was speaking for them. I had a microphone and I didn't use it the right way.”

He went on, “So, I’m going to try to do the right thing, right now because human dignity isn’t Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn’t left-wing and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship. Hurting hearts are more important than poll numbers. And there are no boundaries or borders for broken families. I am a man of second chances. I have joked all week long on this show about how I’m a convicted felon who was given the opportunity to change his life. And the fact is that wasn’t a joke, y’all.”

He said, “This country gave me room and a chance to become something more than the biggest and worst mistake I ever made. I got to build a life. I got to make music. I got to take care of my family. And I got to stand on that stage that night and win a Grammy. And that is the American dream.”

Jelly insisted, “Second chances, grace, dignity, opportunity. It can’t just be for people like me. Redemption, empathy, decency, and hope. It can’t just be for people like me. The American dream should be for everybody.”

He insisted that just because he cusses and jokes, it doesn’t mean he’s not a “man of faith.”

Jelly said, “I can’t read the Gospels without being confronted by the words of Jesus himself when he said, ‘When I was hungry, you gave me food. When I was thirsty, you gave me a drink. When I was a stranger, you welcomed me in.’ That’s what Jesus said.”

The artist went on, “He also gave us two commandments. ‘Love God with all your heart and love your neighbor as yourself.’ And that's what I should have said that night.”

He pointed out, “There wasn’t an asterisk after neighbor. There wasn’t a political-party exemption. It did not require us to know what country you were born in. There wasn’t a sentence afterward that said, ‘Unless you’re afraid of them.’ It just said, ‘Love your neighbor.’ And I don’t know about y’all, but that’s the standard I want to be held to.”