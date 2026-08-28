Giveaway! A Pair of VIP Signature Tasting Passes at Drink Las Vegas

“Extra" is hooking up one lucky winner with a pair of VIP signature tasting passes to experience Drink Las Vegas Sept. 24 to Sept. 27.

The first ever Drink Las Vegas is a premier four-day cocktail festival and immersive experience on the Las Vegas Strip, showcasing the world's top spirits, wine, and culinary talent, presented by MGM Resorts International.

Thirty venues spread across Bellagio Park, MGM, Aria Resort & Casino and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will turn into a star-studded culinary and cocktail playground.

The signature tastings take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Aria Resort & Casino and include:

Sept. 24: Opening Night presented by Marriott Bonvoy® hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten with special guest Shaquille O’Neal.

Sept. 25: A Night of Excellence with the James Beard Foundation® presented by Marriott Bonvoy®

hosted by Tom Colicchio and Tiffany Derry.

Sept. 26: Timeless Taste: Celebrating The Legacy of Las Vegas presented by Marriott Bonvoy®

hosted by Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, and Wolfgang Puck.

Learn more about the tastings at DrinkLasVegas.com.