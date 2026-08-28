Donny Osmond Honors Dolly Parton as ‘Force of Nature,’ Talks Vegas Show (Exclusive)

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Donny Osmond is remembering the late Dolly Parton as tributes continue to pour in from across the entertainment world.

Osmond shared, “She’s the sweetest, the nicest, most talented, kind, loving. Anything you can say great is her. We lost an icon.”

"People lose that word 'legend' kind of loosely," Donny continued. "She was even more than a legend. She was such a force of nature, just a powerhouse. She's gonna be sorely missed, but her music will live on forever."

He added, "There's no pretense about her, there's nothing fake. It's just, she is the real deal."

Donny also discussed his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, which was just extended through June of 2027.

Osmond talked about keeping the show fresh, sharing, "I'm constantly changing the show... Some of the things that I’m putting in the show, it’s gonna blow your mind.”

Donny dished on a request segment he does every night, explaining, "I put all my 65 albums on the screen, and anybody can pick any song from any album that I've ever done in my life, and we do it like that. So, for 20 minutes, it's like improv."

Osmond also said he's changing the ending of his show to incorporate AI technology. "I won’t tell you the specifics because I’m still building it.”

He teased, "'Crazy Horses' was our biggest rock and roll song... So I'm gonna close the show with some really hard rock and roll. Obviously, you're gonna hear all the different styles of music throughout that 90 minutes, but we're gonna hit 'em right between the eyes at the end, and that's the way you do it."

The show includes Donny singing his hit song “Puppy Love” as a duet with his 14-year-old self! He explained, “It’s my face at 14, it's my voice at 14, but it’s my grandson’s body... Every time I'm on stage talking to this kid and looking at him, it's like looking in the mirror 50 years ago."

He said, "You know, you can talk about the bad stuff of AI, but there's also so many good things about it, and I'm using it for entertainment."

Donny, who has been in the industry for decades, also talked about his secrets to staying young.

He joked, “I found a supplement… It’s called Photoshop. It gets rid of wrinkles. It fixes your hair, changes your clothes."

In all seriousness, Donny credited dancing, saying, “It’s working the stage. It's, you know, but the sweat of your brow, baby. Work. You have to remain active.”

He added, "I don't know how much longer I'm gonna do, because I have the mojo, I have the desire, as you well know. And when I don't have that 110 percent on stage, the curtain's not gonna go up. And there will be a day... but it's not right now."

Donny also talked about his family life as a grandfather to 16!

Asked if the grandkids know what he does, Donny answered, "Of course they do. And it's really interesting because, you know, I'll be wrestling with them on the floor and then they'll watch the stage, and as soon as the show is over, it's the same dynamic all the time. They look at me like, 'Was that you on stage?' It's two different people."

Donny reflected on bringing that incredible stage presence, sharing, "I worked with Sinatra, with Andy Williams, all these legends. You don't learn this in school or out of a text book. I didn't realize it at the time, but as a youngster, I'm learning how to present myself."

He said, "It's all presentation. It's all storytelling, and that's what makes a show a great show, an engaging show."