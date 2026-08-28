Dolly Parton’s Manager Reveals Details of Star’s Final Days & Projects in Development

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Dolly Parton’s manager Danny Nozell is opening up about how the singer spent her final days.

Parton, 80, died Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer.

Danny Nozell shared in a press release, obtained by Billboard, “Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy.”

He continued, “Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come.”

Nozell insisted, “As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life. Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

The press release gave an update on some of her projects in the works, including Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville. The hotel will open September 14, followed by a grand opening on September 29. The singer’s Life of Many Colors Museum, located at the hotel, will also debut on September 29.

Fans can pick up some of Dolly’s new products starting next month.

Her Dolly Dolls drop online September 15, while Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee will be available online September 29, with a retail launch set for spring 2027.

The new show “Dolly: A True Original Musical” will begin previews December 7, with a Broadway opening planned for January 19, on what would have been Parton’s 81st birthday.

The star also had a holiday project in the works called Dolly on the Holly set for this year, and the Kendra Scott x Dolly-The 9 to 5 jewelry line is launching January 2027.

Fans can also pick up Dolly’s Dog Treats and products from the Dolly Bedding & Home Decor line in 2027.