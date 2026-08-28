Television August 28, 2026
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Sneak Peek: Will Paula & Thomas Say ‘I Do’?
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek of Paula and Thomas getting ready for their wedding on “90 Day Fiancé”!
The fan-favorite couple is feeling the nerves.
Paula shares, “Thomas and I didn’t solve all our issues last night and we don’t have that much time. Like, our wedding will be in a few hours and I don’t know if it’s going to happen and I’m scared.”
Thomas wants to make it work, saying, “It’s not something that I want to give up on just because I am concerned about, you know, something she said last night.”
He added, “I know where we’ve come from and I know where I want us to be, and I want to help us get there. And I believe in us.”
Tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC!