Optimus Prime & Eeyore Voice Actor Peter Cullen Dead at 85

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Peter Cullen, best known for his voice work in “Transformers” and “Winnie the Pooh” has died. He was 85.

His agent Kevin Motley told ABC News that Cullen died at his L.A. home on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

The family also shared in a statement to ABC News, “Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide. His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”

Cullen began voicing Optimus Prime in “Transformers” in the 1980s and continued as the leader of the Autobots through 2023’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” He voiced Eeyore in “Winnie the Pooh” for nearly as long.