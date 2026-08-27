Mandy Moore Talks ‘Crazy’ Phase with Sons, Calls Parenting ‘Great Equalizer’ (Exclusive)

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Mandy Moore chatted with “Extra” about her busy mom life amid back-to-school season!

Moore shares Gus, 5, Ozzie, 3, and Lou, 1, with husband Taylor Goldsmith and said it’s been a mix of order and chaos lately.

Looking back at summer, she said, “Summer always feels a little loosey-goosey. There’s camp and running around town and hanging out with friends and being in the pool all day.”

Camps included cooking and gymnastics, and Mandy said the boy are “becoming their own people and finding their own interests,” saying, “It’s really fun to kind of bear witness to that."

They traveled, too. She said, “We took a few trips. We went to Costa Rica. We went to Mexico with some friends just last week, and a lot of time at home.”

Now they are in back-to-school mode! “I have one little one starting tomorrow, starting school, and then my oldest starts kindergarten next week… I’m excited to sort of get back to it and feel like, you know, there’s order and there’s routine and I think the kids thrive and I feel better, too,” she said.

Moore said ABCmouse is helping with their education.

“Both of my boys were huge ABCmouse fans before this partnership sort of existed,” Moore explained. "And we are very intentional about screen time in our house. It’s not something that we play fast and loose with. So, when we allow it, we want it to be purposeful and we want it to be educational. And that’s kind of what ABCmouse is. My kids love it. I feel good about it. I know that they’re learning something from it.”

When it comes to mom tips and tricks, she insisted, “I think the thing about parenting is it’s the great equalizer. Like, we are all in the same boat. No one is above the chaos and the fray of having a kid or multiple children… I don't think anybody has it figured out.”

She went on, “I think recognizing it’s going to be a lot, like, you are probably going to lose your patience and so not having this expectation of like parenting going off without a hitch… So, having the grace for yourself to recognize that, like, no one is immune to it, we’re all going through this together as parents.”

Mandy also pointed out, “Calm is contagious… Kids are sponges and they pick up on your behavior. So, if you can find it before you blow your top, if you can find it within yourself to, like, take a deep breath and just like sigh it out, they pick up on that.”

The actress lovingly calls her kids the Big 3, just like her three kids in the show “This Is Us.”

Mona asked if their dynamic is similar, since just like her character Rebecca Pearson she has two boys and a girl.

Moore said, “Both boys are so sweet to their sister, but the two of them are at that age now where they… will go from holding hands and playing with a toy together or, like, playing a board game or something together to, like, two seconds later it’s just, like, descended into chaos and they’re on the floor wrestling each other... We're in like a real crazy phase right now."

Mandy took some time to gush over her “This Is Us” son and podcast co-host Sterling K. Brown being Emmy-nominated for “Paradise.”