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Kylie Jenner, 29, has been the subject of countless rumors for years, but she always knows how to laugh them off!

During an appearance on bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s “Better Half” podcast, Jenner commented on the rumors that she’s having a third child, which would be her first with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner is already the mother of daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

She told Stassie, “I think that I’m so used to people creating their own narrative that I actually have to just laugh about it, and I really don’t care. I just assume people will figure it out eventually, which is what they always do.”

While Kylie said she had “seen some things” about the pregnancy rumors, she knows how to shut them down without even a word!

She quipped, “I’m going to be in a bikini somewhere or I’m going to be out and the rumors will be squashed.”

“I kind of just don’t feel the need to say anything ever. I’m just like, ‘Well, it is what it is,’” Jenner noted. “I can’t, like, talk [or] comment on everything, so I just laugh about it and join in on the party.”

In March, Kylie revealed that she does want more kids, but plans to wait a few more years.

She told Vanity Fair, “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids [and] enjoying my kids.”

Last year, Timothée raised eyebrows when he told Vogue that having kids “could be on the radar.”