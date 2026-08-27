Julianne Hough Recalls Dolly Parton’s Advice That ‘Hit Me So Hard’ (Exclusive)

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Julianne Hough joined her brother, “Extra’s” Derek Hough, to share her memories of the iconic Dolly Parton.

Julianne played Jolene in “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” a TV series about the inspirations behind some of Dolly’s most iconic songs.

The project allowed Julianne to work closely with Dolly, who she remembered as “vibrant” and “energetic.”

According to Hough, Dolly “never took herself too seriously, but took what she did very seriously.”

Julianne recalled one of their conversations on set, saying, “I’ll never forget it. We were talking between scenes and she always was like, ‘You know what? You remind me of myself. You always want to do all these different things… You have all these dreams and ambitions,' and she’s like, ‘But just remember, always stay the artist that you are.’”

Julianne noted that Dolly’s advice “hit me so hard.” She explained, “I’m always trying to try different things and I love business and I love this and I love that, but really, my true nature is an artist.”

She went on, “It was a lesson that I will constantly go back to remind myself, like, ‘Are you staying true to yourself? Are you staying the artist that you are?’”

Hough shared another sweet memory that she had with Dolly, who lent her earrings at a premiere.

Julianne said, “I took them off at the end of the night to give them back and she let me keep them, so I have Dolly earrings.”

While Parton has passed away, Hough will “always have that piece and that memory of Dolly with me.”

Julianne said she feels overwhelmed by Dolly’s death, saying, “Just how beloved she was by every single person and walk of life and how different we all can be, and yet there was a common agreement that she is love, she is light, she is authentically true to herself, which makes other people feel safe to be around her.”

Julianne met Dolly for the first time when she appeared as a guest on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Julianne commented, “Specifically to have done that on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as my first interaction with Dolly and then to be called, I remember, she called me. I was in my office… She wanted to have herself with me to say she would love for me to play Jolene. I remember just being in tears.”

Along with singing with Dolly for “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” the country icon even invited Julianne to write with her!

They never made it in the studio because Julianne admitted she was experiencing “imposter syndrome.”

Julianne said, “I didn’t take her up on that offer to go and write with her and I’m kicking myself.”