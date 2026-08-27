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Jake Reiner is speaking out in his first TV interview since losing his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

In December, Jake’s brother Nick Reiner was arrested after their parents were found fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home. In August, Nick was indicted for the murders, with charges also including a lying-in-wait special circumstance allegation. He pleaded not guilty.

In an interview with KABC-TV’s Marc Cota-Robles, Jake shared, “Nobody really understands what it’s like to go through something like that until you’re living it. It’s been eight months. It feels like eight years at the same time. And it also feels like eight minutes because every moment that I wake up, I’m reminded of my reality.”

Jake recalled finding out something was wrong when his sister Romy Reiner called him while he was at a celebration of life for a high school friend in downtown L.A.

“Romy called me, and I screened it, because I thought at the time, ‘I’m in the middle of something,’ you know, ‘I'll call her back,’” he recalled, adding, “and then, she called immediately again, and I knew at that point that something was wrong.”

The 35-year-old shared, “Romy told me our dad was dead, and then she said, ‘I can’t find mom,’” he remembered. “I immediately went into shock.”

Jake previously wrote an essay in which he talked about losing not only his parents, but also his brother.

While talking with KABC-TV, he said, “Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so… You know, it’s... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it’s me and Romy.”

During the conversation, Jake shared, “My parents had unconditional love for all three of us.”

Nick has a pretrial hearing set for September 15. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.