‘In the City’ Couple Yvonne Najor & Nick Barber Welcome First Child

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“In the City” stars Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber are first-time parents!

The couple welcomed a baby boy they named Leo.

In a joint Instagram post, the two wrote, “We are thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of our family: Leonardo Robert Daniel Barber, born August 20, 2026. We call him Baby Leo 🦁. He is the most precious little bundle of joy, and our hearts are full of happiness and gratitude. He is a big, strong, sweet guy, and he already has quite the personality. We are so excited to show him the world and bring him along for the ride!”

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They also gave a shout-out to the medical staff, writing, "A special thank you to the incredible teams @lenoxhillhospitalnyc & @tribecawomenshealth , especially the amazing doctors, nurses, and everyone who took such wonderful care of us. We are forever grateful! ❤️”

The couple also included several photos of their little one.

In May, Yvonne and Nick announced that they were expecting.

At the time, they told People magazine, “We're beyond excited to become parents and start this next chapter together. Growing our family is something we've dreamed about for so long, and we feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support as we prepare to welcome our baby.”

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“Becoming parents is such a big step, and like any couple, we've had a lot of conversations about what the right timing looked like for us,” they went on. “You'll see some of that journey unfold this season on In the City as we navigated these decisions together, but standing where we are now, we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead.”