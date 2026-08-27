‘Heroes’ Cast Reunites in Honor of Hayden Panettiere

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The cast of “Heroes” gathered for a special reunion in honor of star Hayden Panettiere, who played cheerleader Claire Bennett on the hit show from 2006-2010.

Panettiere, 36, died August 16 in South Carolina of a suspected drug overdose.

On Wednesday, actor Jimmy Jean-Louis posted on Instagram, “A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional. There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir Hayden.”

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He included smiling photos of the stars in attendance, including Masi Oka, Adrian Pasdar, Santiago Cabrera, Greg Grunberg, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Jack Coleman and Zachary Quinto (via video).

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Writer and producer Bryan Fuller also shared photos from the gathering, writing, “A HEROES REUNION TO CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF THE YOUNG WOMAN WHO WAS #1 ON THE CALL SHEET AND #1 IN OUR HEARTS AND MEMORIES. WE SHARED STORIES OF HAYDEN’S LIGHT THAT SHINED ON ALL OF OUR LIVES.”

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