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Harry Styles took a moment out of his Madison Square Garden show on Wednesday to pay tribute to Dolly Parton.

Dolly, 80, died on Tuesday following a brief battle with cancer.

Styles paused his show to tell the crowd, “I wanna say a proper thank you to all the musicians over the years that’ve inspired me. Dolly, we love you, thank you so much.”

At that point, Dolly’s 1974 hit “I Will Always Love You” filled the arena and the audience held up their cell phone lights.

Harry, whose fiancée Zoë Kravitz was reportedly in the audience, didn’t sing, but did ask everyone to dance.

There has been an outpouring of love for Dolly in the days since her death.

Miley Cyrus posted on Instagram, “I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”

Taylor Swift shared in a statement, “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right.”

Beyoncé wrote on her website, “I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship.”