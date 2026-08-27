Celebrity News August 27, 2026
‘GMA’ Host Michael Strahan Secretly Welcomed Baby #5 (Report)
“Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan is reportedly a dad for the fifth time!
According to TMZ, Strahan secretly welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Kayla Quick earlier this year.
It isn’t a complete shock that Michael and Kayla didn’t announce the pregnancy news — they have opted to keep their relationship private since getting together in 2015.
Strahan is already the father of Tanita, Michael Jr., and twins Sophie and Isabella.
Michael has not publicly commented on the baby reports.