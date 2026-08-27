Glen Powell Details Funny Coffee Shop Experience in ‘Chad Powers’ Makeup (Exclusive)

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Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Quentin Plair, Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Wynn Everett chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “Chad Powers” Season 2.

In the show, Powell stars as Russ Holliday, a hotshot quarterback who blows his college career with a brutal mistake. He tries to resurrect his football dream by disguising himself as a totally different guy he dubs Chad Powers and joining a struggling Georgia team. Zahn plays his coach, Jake Hudson, on the South Georgia Catfish football team, and Plair is Coach Byrd, the offensive coordinator.

At the end of Season 1, a few people know about Chad’s real identity, including Perry’s character, offensive assistant coach Ricky Hudson, and Frankie’s mascot character Danny Cruz.

Powell said, “How you bring people in on the lie is really like the fun of the show. And the fact that we kind of have two cohorts in the lie really makes it really interesting. And as you get to the end of the season, it gets even more crazy and complicated.”

Glen said of the season, “It’s like a Swiss watch of like intensity and plot and comedy… Like the dominoes are so specifically aligned… And everybody just absolutely crushes it. There’s not one slow moment when you get to the edit. There’s not one scene that can be cut. It's all packed potent and a blast.”

Glen spoke about his transformation into Chad Powers and shared a funny story about going to a coffee shop in his hair and makeup.

Powell shared, “There was a moment where I was at a coffee shop… and I was having full-blown like conversations with people as Chad. I was like fully in and I was like, ‘Oh, this is getting pretty weird now.’ And I think there was a girl that was kind of attracted to Chad!”

Plus, he talked about getting support from real-life legendary NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, who are EPs on the show.

He dished, “They love talking sh*t. So… every time we'd send them videos of what I would be doing, I’d always get some sarcastic intense response back from those guys. But they’re the best. Like they’re great supporters of the show and that’s why it's like head to toe legit… from the uniforms to the coaches around it to make sure it all feels legit."

Perry talked about how Ricky moves forward after learning Russ’ secret.

“She’s in it whether she wanted to be or not.” Russ didn’t want her to tell anyone.

Mattfeld said “more than anything" Ricky wants success for her dad, Coach Hudson, adding, “So, it was interesting to try to find that line of playing, like… how long is she going to hold this resentment before she just kind of, like, has to just commit to it and maybe start to enjoy it at a certain point, too?”

Steve gave an update on Coach Hudson, who suffered a heart attack at the end of Season 1.

"I live… spoiler alert,” he teased, adding, “Coach definitely is struggling with his own health and the pressure of being a coach and it’s very real and grounded and that’s what I love about this season.”

Wynn opened up about playing head and chair of the booster trust Tricia Yeager, insisting that she did not base her performance solely on her mom!

Everett laughed, saying, “Definitely there’s elements of my mom, but there’s elements of a lot of southern women in Tricia… The things that come out of Tricia’s mouth, I don’t know if my mom would ever say.”

She added, “I have a neighbor I pulled from, my mom I pulled from, like, you know, family. It's just the southern women in my life are super strong, and Tricia has that quality.”

Quentin talked about landing on the show after playing college football.

He told Terri, “It kind of feels like a bit of a full-circle moment… I did enjoy giving like a speech to a locker room full of like actual football players this season. That was fun to do.”

Perry also has a background with college ball, saying, “I was a college cheerleader,” while poking fun at Frankie’s antics as the team mascot.

She said it “is always fun to then go look at Frankie, who’s twerking on the sidelines.”

Frankie replied, “You’re welcome.”

Perry added, “We all are passionate about sports and I think it’s also played into why we work so well together as a team.”

Steve agreed, “I think that’s unique, though. We all are real-deal... football fans.”

Except for maybe Frankie?

He joked about watching the NFL cheer squad docuseries “America’s Sweethearts,” saying, “That was my prep for it.”