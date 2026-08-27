Dolly Parton’s Sister Reveals Dolly Wanted to Use Her Illness to Help Others

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Dolly Parton shared a close bond with her younger sister Stella. In the wake of the icon's death this week at 80, Stella is sharing some insight into her thinking as she faced death.

In a widely shared Facebook post from early Thursday, Stella, 77, wrote, “My big sister Dolly got her wings this past Tuesday. If anyone gets to heaven I’m sure she made it right on time. I know she’s showing out big time, in all her sparkles and shine. That was my sister’s way.”

It turns out Tuesdays held a special ritual for the women.

“Every Tuesday about this time, before the sun came up and the world was still asleep, she and I for many years had our coffee together over the phone,” Stella wrote. “Being little farm girls we’ve continued to be early risers. As she liked to say; ‘shoot Tedda we get more work done before the sun comes up than most folks do all day long!’”

They would “catch up on gossip, as sisters do, and drink coffee and make plans as it has always been our way.”

Calling Dolly “one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known,” she went on to reveal that Dolly was well aware her illness was terminal — but she had a plan.

“She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.”

Even facing her own mortality, big-hearted Dolly saw a possible way to help others.

Stella urged fans who want to honor Dolly’s legacy to “show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end.”

Thanking everyone for their love and respect and noting the outpouring of grief has been “deeply felt,” Stella — who has been outspoken politically for the past 10 years, in stark contrast with Dolly’s desire to remain neutral — remembered, “Dolly loved the world and everyone in it. I would criticize and complain about it and she would laugh and say; ‘shoot Tedda, we’ve got more important things to do than worry about their silly asses.’”

Stella closed with, “She was right and she proved it everyday. She left the world a better place by being in it so let’s follow her example. Love and respect to all of you.”

Dolly will be buried next to her husband Carl Dean, who died last year, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville. According to her nephew, Parton will be wearing a cotton dress — and her trademark high heels.

Read the whole post by Stella Parton below: