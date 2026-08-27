Dolly Parton Doc Producers Recall ‘Magic’ of Reuniting ‘9 to 5’ Trio (Exclusive)

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Just before her health took a sudden turn, Dolly Parton was busy.

She was preparing to open her museum next month and her Broadway show “Dolly: A True Original Musical” in December. And just a few years ago, she and her “9 to 5” co-stars reunited for the documentary “Still Working 9 to 5.”

“Extra” spoke to producers Larry and Gary Lane about the doc, which explores the film’s impact on the ongoing fight for workplace equality.

The twin brothers got to witness Dolly’s reunion with the cast, including Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. One of them said, “You can just see that magic there and really from 1980, that friendship has spanned the rest of their lives.”

The brothers were mesmerized by Dolly since first hearing her belt out a duet with Kenny Rogers. They began documenting their campaign to meet her to pitch a project. It turned into a celebrated documentary from Hollywood to Dollywood.

They said, “A road trip documentary about our personal story of growing up with her in our life and the impact she had on our life and we wanted to meet her and give her a script.”