Bozoma Saint John & Keely Watson on Five-Day Ghana Wedding & Family Plans (Exclusive)

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Fresh off their five-day wedding extravaganza in Ghana, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Bozoma Saint John and her new husband Keely Watson are dishing on their nuptials!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Boz and Keely about their future together, including their hopes of growing their family.

He said, “I’d love to have additional children. We’re talking about a bigger family car — so we’re putting all of these things out into the universe and praying that basically God answers.”

The couple also reflected on their spectacular wedding festivities in Ghana, which welcomed 1,000 guests and served as a “wonderful celebration of Ghanaian culture," according to Boz.

"We're both dual citizens of Ghana and the U.S., and so it kind of made sense," Boz said, adding, "And we love to travel, so I was like, 'Let's go to Ghana!'" She said, "We did have 250 people that flew in from the U.S. and the U.K. to Ghana, and then, you know, another 650 or so who were there on the continent."

Boz explained the unique traditions that distinguish a Ghanaian wedding, sharing, "The ceremony is unlike a Western wedding where you're used to seeing a white dress and an aisle that you walk down... For Ghanaians and a lot of West Africa, it's more about two families coming together, and so the marriage ceremony really is not centered on the bride and the groom. It's centered on the families coming to agreement."

She continued, "Now, the part that of course I love is that the bride is the prize at the end of the day, and so Keely was required to bring a dowry."

Keely detailed the impressive dowry, which included liquors, luxurious kente cloths, cash gifts, jewelry, and even a colorful custom wedding ring designed for Boz designed to match her kente cloth.

"I chose the red rubies, orange sapphire, yellow diamond, blue sapphire, and green emeralds," he pointed out, as Boz flashed the sparkler.

Among the unforgettable wedding moments, Boz revealed that Ghanaian singer Efya performed as they entered the ceremony. She also confirmed that stars including Tiwa Savage and Small God attended the festivities.

As for whether her "RHOBH" castmates were there, she teased, "There were quite a few Bravolebrities in attendance."

The newlyweds will be saying “I do” again at a second wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills later this November.

“Bozoma’s idea,” Keely joked. “But I’m happy to go with it because I’d love to celebrate with guests who weren’t able to make it to Ghana.”

Boz explained, "[The U.S.] holds a special place in our hearts because we are both American,” she explained. “I think seeing us in traditional American wedding attire and saying the vows is important to us both.”

Keely added that guests attending the Beverly Hills celebration are “in for a treat,” teasing that the couple has “so many great things planned.”

Asked how it feels to finally be married, Keely said, “For me, it’s been 50 years coming.”

“I’m thrilled,” he continued. “I finally get to wake up and understand what it feels like to achieve that next level of life. I’ve got my companion for life. I’m thrilled and looking forward to what's next for us and building together.”

The newlyweds also looked back on their love story and how timing played a pivotal role in bringing them together.

“The timing had to be exact,” Keely reflected. “The moon had to be aligned and the sun shining on the right part of the Earth. What are the odds that somebody as beautiful and intelligent as her would be single? And I happened to be in one of those single spaces as well.”

They were introduced after Boz was searching for art and connected through Keely’s nephew and his wife. Boz admitted she initially wasn't convinced.

“‘Do I look like I date uncles? I don’t date nobody’s uncle,’” she recalled saying with a laugh. That changed after Keely’s nephew’s wife also vouched for him. Boz and her friends then checked out Keely’s Instagram and gave him their stamp of approval.