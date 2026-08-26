Shocked ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ Audience Gasped as They Learned of Dolly Parton’s Death

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Theatergoers at “9 to 5: The Musical” in the U.K. were shocked when a cast member from the touring show announced Dolly Parton’s death ahead of the performance.

Karla Tracey, who plays Dolly’s character of Doralee, took the stage to tell the audience, “Before we begin tonight's performance, we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton who has sadly passed away today.”

As she shared the news, there was an audible gasp from the crowd.

Tracey added, “Tonight, we will perform the piece as she intended with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Karla shared, “I think everybody at that theater last night will remember where they were and what they were doing when they when they learned the news that this queen of music had passed away. It was just you could hear a pin drop while I was speaking. It was it was so surreal.”

She also revealed that the cast learned of Dolly’s passing right before the show.

Karla said, “I think it was probably one of the most surreal moments I've ever experienced. You know, we were in the dressing room getting ready. The show was to start at 7:30, 7:15. Our group chat kind of started, ‘Oh, my goodness. Oh, my goodness. Have you seen the news?’…And we learned that Dolly had passed away.”

Tracey continued, “And I think we were all a little bit shell shocked and so taken back because we’ve been studying this woman for the last six months, we’ve been rehearsing, we’ve been learning her music, we’ve heard so many wonderful stories about the process of the musical and how it was brought to life with Dolly and to get that news... It was like I had lost somebody in my family, and I think that says so much about Dolly and the connection that she’s had with so many people that people feel like they know her.”

Dolly’s co-stars from the 1980 film “9 to 5,” on which the musical was based, paid tribute to Parton on social media.

Lily Tomlin shared a black-and-white photo with Dolly, writing on Instagram, “No words…💔.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jane Fonda added, “I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this — more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever. We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood, ‘9to5,’ the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are all blessings. Let’s be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.”

She continued, “To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you. You know that without me telling you. She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now.