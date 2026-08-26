‘Raven’s Home’ Co-Stars Anneliese van der Pol & Johnno Wilson Expecting Baby #2

Joey Andrew for Babylist

“Raven’s Home” co-stars and married couple Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson are going to be parents again!

The couple announced they’re expecting their second child together.

Anneliese shared on Instagram, “WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY GIRL!!! Who says you can’t have it all?? We are SO happy, and thanks to @babylist we know this one will be a breeze too!”

In a separate interview with People magazine, Anneliese opened up about the pregnancy.

She shared, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been! Johnno just finished shooting a new TV show for Netflix, and now I’m back onstage in New York performing in ‘Heathers.’ The only thing that is adding to our excitement is that we are welcoming our second baby girl in December!”

Their firstborn was also born in December a year ago.

“We can’t wait to get to experience this incredible city with our new baby and our 1-year-old angel girl!” Anneliese gushed.

The confirmation comes a week after Anneliese debuted her growing baby bump at D23.