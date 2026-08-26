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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in the U.K. on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

The Associated Press also has video of a private chartered plane at Birmingham Airport said to be carrying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family.

Last week, People magazine reported the couple and their children were relocating to a non-royal, private home in time for Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to start school there in September.

The couple will keep their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation home in Portugal.

The publication added that King Charles learned of Harry’s plans days earlier and welcomed the idea of seeing more of his son's family, reporting that those gatherings will be private and in a personal capacity.

The King reportedly made it clear that Harry and Meghan will still be considered private citizens and non-working royals after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and left the U.K.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s move comes weeks after they reunited with Charles.

In July, Buckingham Palace confirmed to People that Harry, Meghan, and their children met with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the King’s country estate in Gloucestershire, England.

The meeting marked Charles’ first time seeing the kids in four years, when Harry and his family attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Despite Harry’s meeting with his dad, his royal rift with Prince William is still going strong.

The same day Harry was visiting with Charles, William was about 80 miles away playing in a charity polo event in Windsor. The brothers could have met, but they chose to avoid each other.

“Brothers and Wives” author Christopher Andersen weighed in on how William and Kate Middleton likely reacted to news of Harry and Meghan’s return.

He told Us Weekly, “All I can think of is: here we go again. For starters, I can only imagine that William and Kate are tearing their hair out. They have so much on their plate as it is trying to shore up the monarchy and propel it into the future; they don’t really need to cope with having Harry and Megan on their proverbial doorstep.”