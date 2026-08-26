Inside Dolly Parton’s Incredible 60-Year Love Story with Carl Dean

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Dolly Parton died a little over a year after her husband Carl Dean passed away at the age of 82.

A day after her death was announced, her close friend Margo O’Donnell spoke with “Morning Ireland” about her final days.

According to O’Donnell, Parton “hasn’t done really well since Carl passed away.”

Margo opened up on one of their phone calls, which centered on Carl.

She recalled, “[Dolly] was talking about Carl and Carl had, like forgetfulness, whether it was dementia or Alzheimer’s before he passed away. And something that she said was, she said, ‘You know, Margo, he always knew me. When I walked in, and he sat on this chair by the window in the house, and I would say to him, “Do you know who I am today?” He would look up at me and he would say, “Yeah, you’re my Dolly.”’ Then one day, she came in just before he died and he didn’t know her and that broke her.”

Just days before her death, Parton opened up on her health issues.

In a statement to People magazine posted August 21, Parton explained that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of Dean, who passed away in March 2025.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time, too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

Dolly and Carl kept their marriage far away from the spotlight. Their union lasted 58 years after they tied the knot on May 30, 1966.

Years ago, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke to Dolly about her relationship with Carl. She said, “It’s a long time we’ve been together. We can be together or we can be fine together.”

She described Carl as “funny,” adding, “He makes me laugh a lot.”

Dolly was one of the biggest stars on the planet, but Carl never attended one public Hollywood glitzy event with her.

While Dolly was rising to superstardom, Carl was running his own asphalt business.

She told Alecia, “He doesn’t want to be in show business, but he’s glad when I’m gone. He glad when I’m home, so works out well for both us.”

As for how they kept the fire alive after all these years, Dolly revealed, “We’re really good friends and we have different things to talk about, yet we have our things we do together.”

They’d take their romance on the road when Dolly was touring.

She shared, “We have our little RV. We go out every single weekend. We travel all over, especially all over Tennessee and all these back roads. We have picnics. We have a little place out by the lake. We spend a lot of time there.”

Dolly’s iconic hit “Jolene” was inspired by a local Nashville bank teller who had her eyes on Dean!