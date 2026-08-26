Eminem Shares Letter from Dolly Parton About Their ‘Unexplained Connection’

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Eminem remembered Dolly Parton on Instagram with a letter he received from the country star.

After news broke that Dolly, 80, had passed away, the rapper explained that Parton reached out to him in 2022 after they were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly wrote, “Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so.”

“Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it. Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.”

“I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ‘em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we’ll meet.”

She closed with, “In the meantime, keep doing what you’re doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don’t even know. With love & respect, Dolly Parton.”

Eminem shared in the caption, “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

On Tuesday, Parton’s reps confirmed that then “Jolene” singer was battling cancer at the time of her death.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope, and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Parton reps added, “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”