Dolly Parton’s Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Her Death: ‘Angel by My Side’

Getty

Miley Cyrus is breaking her silence on the death of Dolly Parton, her godmother and close friend.

On Wednesday, Cyrus wrote on Instagram, “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis,” Miley added. “I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”

Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus also paid tribute to Dolly with an emotional Instagram post.

He wrote, “I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TVs, right in our living rooms.”

Billy Ray also recalled the beginnings of their friendship, which developed when they were on tour together. He said, “In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, ‘Honey, this trash sells records!’”

Billy and Dolly maintained a close relationship over the years.

He reflected on one of their last interactions, sharing, “Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will.”

Two years ago, Dolly opened up about how she became Miley’s godmother.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Dolly revealed, “He said… ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said, ‘Well, I’d be honored.’ So, actually, Miley and I took over from there. We’ve just stayed very, very close through the years… I love Miley. She’s my little sweetheart. I’ve known her since before she was born, actually.”

Dolly is not only Miley’s godmother — they’re also distantly related.