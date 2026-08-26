Dolly Parton Locked a Never-Before-Heard Song in a Time Capsule

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Dolly Parton saved a song for fans in the future!

The never-before-heard song is in a time capsule to be opened on her 99th birthday in 2045.

She first revealed the plan to stow away the tune, titled “My Place In History,” in her 2020 memoir “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.” The song is being stored at Dollywood in Tennessee.

In 2022, Parton shared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “I had to write this song that nobody was going to hear ‘til then, and I tell you, you have no idea how that has bothered me. I want to go dig that up so bad.”

Dolly went on, “Hopefully it’ll be special. I have to honestly say, it was an odd feeling to be asked to write a song that was not going to be heard ‘til [2045]. But it’s a good song.”

Parton also stopped by “The Tonight Show” in 2022, saying of the song, “I won’t be around to hear it. I’ll be dead and gone — well I might not be, ‘cause I’ll be 99. You know me, I might still be hoppin’ around.”

Dolly died Tuesday at 80.

Her reps confirmed that the “Jolene” singer was battling cancer at the time of her death.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope, and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Parton’s reps added, “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”