Celebrities Mourn Tim Curry’s Death: ‘A Bright, Fierce Flame’

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Tim Curry’s death at the age of 80 has many stars remembering what he was like to work with as well as his iconic talent.

Curry’s co-star Carol Burnett wrote on Instagram, “We had such a wonderful time working together on ‘Annie.’” He played her character’s Miss Hannigan’s brother Rooster in the 1982 movie musical. "Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.”

Rob Schneider, who worked with Curry on “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” wrote that he was “gutted” by the news. He wrote on X, “The sensational character actor, Tim Curry has left the stage. A truly gifted performer of stage and screen, his one eyebrow could say more than most actors entire bodies. I am grateful to have the rare gift of watching him work, he made you better just standing near him.”

Curry is actually the third member of the “Home Alone 2” cast to die this year, after Catherine O’Hara and Brenda Fricker.

Curry’s “Clue” co-star Lesley Ann Warren took to Instagram to pay tribute, writing, “My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny , magician of artistry has left us. What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.”

Curry played the butler Wadsworth in that cult classic.

Their co-star Christopher Lloyd posted a photo of Tim on his Instagram Stories, adding a heartbroken emoji.

Luke Evans, who played Curry’s role in the Broadway version of “The Rocky Horror Show,” wrapping his run just three days before Curry died, posted a tribute on Instagram. He wrote, “He was a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many more people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us.”

Kevin McHale, who joined the “Rocky Horror” production August 25, acknowledged the deaths of both Curry and Dolly Parton. The two stars both died at 80 on the day he began his run.

McHale wrote on X, “If you are 80 and an icon, stay safe. This is hell.”

Rosie O’Donnell remembered Curry as the “sweetest man” on Instagram.

Curry, 80, died at his Toluca Lake, California, home, according to his friend and manager Marcia Hurwitz.



No cause was offered.