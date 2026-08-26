CAULIPOWER Launches New High Protein Supreme Pizza & Limited-Time Autumn Pizza

Protein is all the rage and a hot topic when it comes to health and wellness. We’re always looking for creative ways to get a little more protein in our meals and for ways to still enjoy your favorite comfort foods, but in a more thoughtful way when it comes to nutrition.

The team at CAULIPOWER – known as the brand that originally created the white-hot cauliflower crust pizza category – has launched two exciting brand-new products! The High-Protein Supreme Pizza features a first-of-its-kind Greek yogurt and cauliflower crust delivering 42g of protein and 6g of fiber per pizza, and is topped with Italian sausage, uncured pepperoni, veggies, and mozzarella. Most importantly, it has no artificial flavors or preservatives and doesn’t rely on protein powders. It is available nationwide at Walmart, with other retailers to follow.

The Limited-Time "Sweater Weather" Autumn Squash & Chili Crisp Pizza, which will be available exclusively at Whole Foods from September 2 through November 3, pairs comforting fall ingredients with bold, spicy-savory flavor. This extra-special pie is built on CAULIPOWER's signature thin-and-crispy cauliflower crust and layers roasted autumn squash, shaved Brussels sprouts, creamy white sauce, mozzarella, and savory cheeses with the spicy, umami-rich kick of chili crisp. You definitely don’t want to miss this one!