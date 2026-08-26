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In June, Blake Lively requested millions in legal fees from “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni related to their recent court battle.

A judge ordered Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios to pay Lively’s legal fees relating to his failed countersuit, and now we know the exact number.

On Wednesday, Judge Lewis Liman ordered Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios to fork over $400,000 in attorney fees to Blake, which is much less than the $8 million that she requested.

To break it down further, Lively was awarded $363,000 in attorney costs and $44,000 in court fees.

In court docs, Liman said that only “reasonable” fees were awarded.

While Liman acknowledged that the attorneys’ rates were “not outside the range of reasonableness,” he noted that there are “complex legal issues” with the case.

He added, “The number of hours for which Lively seeks reimbursement is unreasonable.”

After the judge's decision, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman told “Extra,” “Today’s ruling speaks for itself. Judge Liman clearly considered the ‘outrageous and unreasonable’ $8 million plus demand and, in rejecting it, awarded only 5 percent of the amount sought in legal fees and costs. The ruling is a significant victory for my clients and sends a clear message that, no matter how powerful you may be, the courtroom is not a place to take advantage of the law for your own personal gain.”

Blake's lawyers Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb also reacted to the judgement. They told TMZ, “Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties lost their meritless retaliatory $400 million lawsuit, which two different courts held was designed to stifle public criticism and silence Blake Lively and others. This first-ever award of fees and costs under this California law is historic, and demonstrates that there are real consequences of bringing retaliatory lawsuits. As we have said from day one, Blake Lively’s case was never about money – it was about accountability.”

“Blake Lively’s lawsuit exposed an industry of secret online smear campaigns that largely target women, and unsurprisingly involve the same players,” they went on. “She lifted the curtain for other victims, and set the precedent for others to come forward and expose similar conduct. This result demonstrates that the legal system is not as easily manipulated as social media, and still functions as a force for accountability.”

In July, Baldoni’s legal team slammed Lively for her $8M request, calling it “excessive.”

In docs obtained by “Extra,” the papers state, “Lively claims that she is entitled to a stunning $7,495,526 in attorney’s fees for 7,070.20 hours billed by no fewer than 82 timekeepers, to obtain the dismissal of a single defamation claim at the pleading stage.”

They also accused Lively of not providing “billing statements or other records to support her $7.5 million demand,” and called out the rates Blake paid, saying “a client’s agreement to pay an expensive rate does not mean that the rate is reasonable and may be imposed on an opposing party.”

Hitting back at the other legal costs, the docs stated, “Lively seeks a whopping $539,514.01 in costs and expenses without providing evidence to substantiate the costs or attribute them to tasks.”

Baldoni and Wayfarer closed the filing, stating, “Lively fails to meet her burden to present credible evidence showing that the fees and costs she seeks to recover are reasonable and, accordingly, her fee motion should be denied in its entirety. At minimum, the Court should substantially reduce the request, using as a benchmark the $181,622.70 the Times sought after securing dismissal of Count II on its separate motion to dismiss — the same outcome Lively achieved.”

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed a $400-million countersuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.