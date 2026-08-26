Alice Cooper & Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Vampires Doc Set to Open Boston Film Festival

Getty Images

The Boston Film Festival will kick off with the world premiere of the rock doc “Unleashed Spirits: The Rise of the Hollywood Vampires.”

In the film, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen open up about creating the super group, hitting the road and collaborating with mega stars like Paul McCartney.

The festival will run September 17-21, and will feature narrative features “Bolio” and “A Minor Time,” and docs “Papertown,” “My Father, Dick Allen,” “4000 Days,” “Come What May,” and “Tony Foster: Life on the Edge.”

The festival will close with Michael Mailer’s “Little Audrey.”

Warner Bros. Television Group also returns this year, with three special presentations for Boston-area college students.

Those include a special “Next Generation” panel with talent and creatives at Emerson College on September 17, as well as a screening of “The Voice” with special guests Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy and executive producer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey.

On September 19, the WBTVG will be back with a screening and behind-the-scenes look at “Adventure Time: Side Quests” and conversation with series creatives at Massachusetts College of Art and Design.