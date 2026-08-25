Taylor Swift Reveals Coping Mechanism When Things Gets ‘Unmanageably Big’

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Taylor Swift opened up about her life and career for “The Icon Sessions,” presented by the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing.

The interview, her first since marrying Travis Kelce, delved into her life and career.

When asked how she stays creative without worrying about her critics, she said, “I don’t know. Sometimes it fuels it… Like, sometimes when people are mocking me, it’s really fun to mock them back. Sometimes I like to just use words that they have to look up in order to talk sh*t.”

Taylor went on, “I go through several processes and coping mechanisms that I’ve gone through over the years. And one of them is saying, ‘You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big.’ And I decided not to because I love it that much.”

The 14-time Grammy winner said, “That’s just where it begins and where it ends,” insisting, “Everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it as long as I get to still make music.”

When it comes to songwriting, Swift shared, “Music is so great because you actually don’t know what’s going to strike a chord with people. We’re dealing in emotional truths that either resonate or don’t.”

She continued, “I realized that I’m making music because I’m playing for the fans. I’m putting this out for people who care about it and who look to music as a way to cope with their life in the way that I did.”