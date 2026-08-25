Simone Ashley & Business Exec Jay Jammal Spotted Holding Hands

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“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley seemingly has a new boyfriend!

Ashley was photographed holding hands with Soho Communications account executive Jay Jammal in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.

The two were seen sharing some laughs while walking their dogs.

Simone was previously linked to business Tim Sykes after they were snapped kissing at the U.S. Open a year ago.

Over a year ago, Ashley called it quits with Constantin “Tino” Klein after two years of dating.

Ashley confirmed the split during an appearance on the BBC’s “Woman’s Hour” podcast, saying, “It’s kind of ironic I’m promoting a rom-com, and as of January this year, I’ve been entering my single era.”