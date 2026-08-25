Celebrity News August 25, 2026
Simone Ashley & Business Exec Jay Jammal Spotted Holding Hands
“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley seemingly has a new boyfriend!
Ashley was photographed holding hands with Soho Communications account executive Jay Jammal in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.
The two were seen sharing some laughs while walking their dogs.
Simone was previously linked to business Tim Sykes after they were snapped kissing at the U.S. Open a year ago.
Over a year ago, Ashley called it quits with Constantin “Tino” Klein after two years of dating.
Ashley confirmed the split during an appearance on the BBC’s “Woman’s Hour” podcast, saying, “It’s kind of ironic I’m promoting a rom-com, and as of January this year, I’ve been entering my single era.”
Simone Ashley & Tino Klein SplitView Story
Simone was staying positive after the breakup. She noted, “I’m focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence. It feels like a different chapter from when ‘Bridgerton’ came out, where things were just so crazy.”