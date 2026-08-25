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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West, 13, is dishing on piercings.

North has sported a mix of real and faux piercings in the past on her face, hands, wrists, and thighs.

While chatting with Dazed magazine, the teen said, “They just make you your full self.”

There is one piercing, however, that her parents aren’t on board with.

“I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed,” she said.

She insisted, “Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping, and doing all kinds of bad stuff. All I want is blue hair and piercings.”

North said the Japanese virtual pop idol Hatsune Miku is her inspiration, saying, “That’s just my twin for real.”

What does she love about the character? “Her blue twin tails, of course. That’s always the inspo. Blue hair or nothing? Maybe I’ll do black in it one day.”

West dropped her debut album “N0rth4evr” earlier this year and said her ideal day would probably be “going to rehearsal, and then going to the studio; that’s a perfect day. Or having a big show would be the most ideal day.”

Dazed asked what North would do if she wasn’t an artist.