Hayden Panettiere’s Rep Speaks Out on Her Death Investigation

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Hayden Panettiere’s rep is speaking out on the rumors about her death.

In a statement, her rep told E! News, “Many people who were not close to Hayden are using her death as an opportunity to fuel gossip and speculation about a situation they knew very little about. It is deeply disrespectful to her memory and to those who knew and loved her and are actively grieving this tremendous loss.”

“If you have legitimate information that could be helpful, please contact law enforcement rather than turning to social media to speculate publicly about something you do not fully understand,” Hayden’s rep added. “There is much more to this story than what is currently being discussed publicly, and those closest to Hayden are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation to help ensure that the truth comes to light and that justice is properly served.”

After Hayden’s death, her estranged mom Lesley Vogel slammed her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and questioned the actress’ manner of death.

Vogel told NBC News, “This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death and that was Brian Hickerson.”

Vogel noted that the 911 call raised questions since it did not happen at “the typical hour of the day that you are partying, generally speaking.” Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m., less than an hour after a 911 call was made.

Panettiere documented her abusive relationship with Hickerson in her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

Hayden revealed that she suffered domestic abuse when they were drinking together.

Vogel claimed, “There is a lot of history in the past that Brian has enabled Hayden many times and this is why her father and I had been concerned for a long time about him.”

In a new interview with “GMA,” Lesley claimed that Brian was the catalyst for her estrangement from Hayden.

Vogel said about a year ago, she went to stay with Hayden while the star was trying to split from Hickerson.

Lesley claimed, “She knew that Brian was toxic. She knew she had to get him out of her life.”

After six weeks, she noticed Hayden pulling away, so Lesley went home.

She said, “When I got the phone call from her saying, ‘I'm going to be with the person I love, and…’ I just lost it. I lost it. I could not believe that she had gone that far back. That he had been successful in reeling her back in with all of the things he had done to her.”

Vogel gave Panettiere an ultimatum, saying they couldn’t talk while Brian was in the picture.

Aside from Lesley, Hayden’s neighbors have also been doing interviews and discussing her relationship with Brian.

Mia Terrazas, who lived one door down from Hayden in L.A., recently told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi that neighbors were concerned for her safety.

Flyers were put up a year ago, but taken down after about a week, asking residents to call 911 if they saw Hickerson on the premises.

Mona asked, “Did you witness anything… anything concerning?”

Mia said, “I saw her a couple times going out on a gurney and it looked like she had been beaten up in some manner.”

She continued, “I was coming down in the elevator and heard those two in a screaming match in the garage and she just kept saying, ‘Please, Brian, please stop.’ I myself called the sheriff’s office a number of times.”

Terrazas said of Hayden, “I could tell there was just so much potential... and it is just so haunting.”

Brian and Hayden dated from 2018-2022. They made headlines in 2022 when they were at the scene of a melee outside a Sunset Strip hotel.

No charges were ever filed, though Brian was on probation at the time after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring Hayden.

Last week, Brian broke his silence for the first time since her death through his lawyer Sloan Ellis.

In a statement, Ellis told “Extra,” “Hayden’s death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed.”