Celebrity News August 25, 2026
Dolly Parton’s Final Resting Place Revealed
The late Dolly Parton will be buried next to her husband Carl Dean at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tennessee.
Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver revealed her resting place to TMZ.
According to Seaver, Parton will be laid to rest in high heels and a cotton dress.
On Tuesday morning, Seaver announced Parton’s death.
At the end of the death announcement video, Seaver said, “Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”
Parton’s family is planning to have a small ceremony in Nashville, per the late icon’s wishes.
Sources told “Extra” that the memorial will be intimate, with Dolly’s “immediate family” gathering to remember the country legend.
There is no official announcement for a public funeral or celebration of life yet.
Dolly Parton: New Details Surrounding Her DeathView Story
TMZ reported that Parton died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, just days after being admitted for kidney and autoimmune issues.
Just days before she died, Parton told People magazine in a statement that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.
“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time, too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”