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The late Dolly Parton will be buried next to her husband Carl Dean at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, Tennessee.

Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver revealed her resting place to TMZ.

According to Seaver, Parton will be laid to rest in high heels and a cotton dress.

On Tuesday morning, Seaver announced Parton’s death.

At the end of the death announcement video, Seaver said, “Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”

Parton’s family is planning to have a small ceremony in Nashville, per the late icon’s wishes.

Sources told “Extra” that the memorial will be intimate, with Dolly’s “immediate family” gathering to remember the country legend.

There is no official announcement for a public funeral or celebration of life yet.

TMZ reported that Parton died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, just days after being admitted for kidney and autoimmune issues.

Just days before she died, Parton told People magazine in a statement that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.