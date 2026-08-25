Celebrity News August 25, 2026
Dolly Parton’s Family Plan to Hold Intimate Memorial
Farewell plans are underway for Dolly Parton.
Parton’s family is planning to have a small ceremony in Nashville, per the late icon’s wishes.
Sources told "Extra" that the memorial will be intimate, with Dolly’s “immediate family” gathering to remember the country legend.
There is no official announcement for a public funeral or celebration of life yet.
TMZ reported that Parton died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, just days after being admitted for kidney and autoimmune issues.
Dolly Parton Gave Health Update Just Days Before She DiedView Story
Just days before she died, Parton told People magazine in a statement that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.
“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time, too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”