Celebrity News August 25, 2026
Dolly Parton: New Details Surrounding Her Death
TMZ has new details about Dolly Parton’s final days in the wake of her death Tuesday.
The site reports Dolly, 80, was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville Friday morning while suffering from kidney and autoimmune issues.
According to TMZ, she died at the hospital this morning.
Dolly Parton Gave Health Update Just Days Before She DiedView Story
Dolly’s nephew Bryan Seaver announced the passing of his beloved aunt in an Instagram video.
Just days before she died, Parton told People magazine in a statement that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.
Celebrities React to Dolly Parton’s DeathView Story
“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time, too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”