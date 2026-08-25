Dolly Parton Gave Health Update Just Days Before She Died

Getty

Dolly Parton’s family announced her passing on Tuesday, just days after she shared a health update.

In a statement to People magazine posted August 21, Parton explained that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time, too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

The 80-year-old added, “But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

The singer spoke about canceling her Las Vegas residency in May, saying, “I just couldn’t do the shows at the level I would want them to be,” adding she planned on some “special performances in the future.”

Parton’s shows may live on thanks to an avatar. She revealed, “We’ve been working with some of those companies who make those avatar performances, and we are in early stages of development on that. It is just crazy what technology can do these days. So, I’m hopin’ to launch a big show like that right here in Nashville soon. Isn’t that just wild? I’ll be like George Jones — they used to call him ‘No Show Jones’ — I won’t have to show up in person but I still get paid! Sounds like a pretty good deal to me.”

Last week, Dolly also accepted the ACM Poet’s Award with a recorded video.