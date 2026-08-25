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More details have emerged about Dolly Parton’s death.

Her reps confirmed that Parton was battling cancer at the time of her death.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope, and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Parton reps added, “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

TMZ reported that Parton died four days after she was admitted to the hospital for kidney and autoimmune issues.

Just days before she died, Parton told People magazine in a statement that she had not prioritized her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time, too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

On Tuesday, Dolly’s nephew Bryan Seaver announced the sad news of her passing.

At the end of the death announcement video, Seaver said, “Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”

Parton’s family is planning to have a small ceremony in Nashville, per the late icon’s wishes.

Sources told “Extra” that the memorial will be intimate, with Dolly’s “immediate family” gathering to remember the country legend.