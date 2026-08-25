Dolly Parton, Country Crossover Icon with a Heart of Gold, Dies at 80

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Dolly Parton, one of the biggest voices in country music and a crossover sensation who topped the pop charts, acted in the iconic film "9 to 5," and launched a lucrative self-branded theme park — Dollywood — has died after an illness, People magazine reports. She was 80.

Parton, inarguably one of the most beloved stars in the U.S., had announced in September 2025 that she was postponing a long-awaited Las Vegas residency until next year, citing an unspecified health crisis.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Still, while noting she would be undergoing "a few procedures," she joked about plastic surgery and encouraged worried fans by offering, "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

Her social media, like Dolly throughout her career, never stopped, even when she needed to step away for medical treatment, offering information on lipstick, a book, a vinyl release of her "Dolly: Live from London" album, and even a new Dolly Parton hotel — the SongTeller.

Parton had been performing nearly 70 years, cut her first record in 1959, and had been a household name ever since a string of singles with Porter Wagoner that began in 1967.

Always an artist first, a gifted songwriter and singer, Parton's dominance in popular culture was also thanks to her effervescence and her sharp, homey sense of humor. Famously voluptuous and fond of exaggerated blonde wigs and makeup, her appearance led to many innuendos, but Parton harnessed the power of her burgeoning status as an icon by ensuring everybody knew she was in on the joke.

Parton would often tell the story of how she came by her look, including in a 2022 TikTok, in which she said she admired "the town tramp" when she was a little girl, "This woman that used to walk the streets, had all this makeup and hair, high-heeled shoes and I thought she was so beautiful, and everybody used to say, 'Ohhh, she ain't nothin' but trash.' And I used to say, 'Well, that's what I'm gonna be when I grow up — trash.' And that's kinda how I look, but I like to think I'm a little more than that."

Nobody would argue she was wrong.

Dolly Parton was born January 19, 1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee, into a dirt-poor family, the fourth of 12 kids.

Though her sharecropper father couldn't read or write, she always attributed her business acumen to him. The family later moved to a farm in Locust Ridge, which has been painstakingly recreated in Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Hers was a musical childhood, one informed by Smoky Mountain ballads and Appalachian folklore. She sang in church and was gifted a guitar at age 8, giving her first radio and TV performances by age 10.

Parton always knew she wanted to be a musician, so she moved to Nashville armed with her high school diploma and that dream. Promptly signed to Combine Publishing as a writer, she and her uncle wrote several charting hits for other artists, including Bill Phillips, Skeeter Davis, Kitty Wells and Hank Williams Jr.

Because of her high-pitched singing voice, she was packaged as a pop singer initially, but failed to connect. Her country songs "Dumb Blonde" (1966), "Something Fishy" (1967), and "Just Because I'm a Woman" (1968) were minor country hits, but it was clear that country was in her blood. That undeniable fact was noticed by superstar Porter Wagoner, who hired her in 1967 for his self-titled TV show.

It was with Wagoner that Parton had her first major successes, hit country singles that included "The Last Thing on My Mind" (1967), "Holding on to Nothin'" (1968), "We'll Get Ahead Someday" (1968), "Just Someone I Used to Know" (1969), "If Teardrops Were Pennies" (1973), and their no. 1 smash "Please Don't Stop Loving Me" (1974).

In all, the duo cut 13 studio albums and visited the Top 10 of Billboard's U.S. Country chart 14 times.

In the meantime, Dolly's solo career heated up. With major country hits "Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No. 8)" (1970) and her first no. 1 solo hit, "Joshua" (1970), Parton was primed for bigger things. She released one of her signature songs as songwriter and performer, the deeply personal "Coat of Many Colors," in 1971, and by 1973 had a second no. 1 with her unforgettable "Jolene," her first song to garner pop-chart action.

"Jolene" has gone on to become one of the songs most associated with Parton, propelled by the relatable line, "Oh, I'm begging of you please, don't take my man / Please don't take him even though you can."

Beyoncé put her own spin on the song on "Cowboy Carter" in 2024, with Parton contributing a spoken-word intro for the album. Ever-gracious and ever the smart businesswoman, Parton said, "I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them."

Immediately after charting with "Jolene," Parton released the single "I Will Always Love You" in 1974. As successful as it was on the country charts at the time, it would later become — by far — her most profitable compositions when it was covered by Whitney Houston for the 1992 soundtrack of "The Bodyguard." Houston's version is considered the best-selling recording by a solo female artist of all time, and won Grammys for Record of the Year and for Houston.

Parton continued to be a country juggernaut, churning out chart-topping hits that included "Love Is Like a Butterfly" (1974), "The Bargain Store" (1975), "The Seeker" (1975), "All I Can Do" (1976), and more.

In 1977, Parton enjoyed her first bona fide pop hit, the no. 3 hit "Here You Come Again," which captured her buoyant nature and sounded just right for mainstream radio. The song went platinum, like Dolly's famous hair.

Though she once told a bald fan he shouldn't worry, saying, "Just because you lost your fuzz don't mean you're not a peach," Parton's own hair was a punchline for one of her favorite quips. When a fan complimented her on her hair, Dolly said, "You wanna borrow it sometime?"

Her knack for comedy made her a natural for TV appearances, including a highly rated 1979 variety special with Carol Burnett, "Dolly & Carol in Nashville."

Though Parton was prolific the in the country genre, tireless even, she managed an impressed number of crossover hits that kept her a staple of popular culture, among them her three-times platinum no. 1 song "9 to 5," the Oscar-nominated theme for the 1980 feminist comedy of the same name, which also constituted her first foray into acting.

Parton won raves as spunky secretary Doralee, who teamed up with officemates played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to take over their company by kidnapping their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical" boss, Mr. Hart (Dabney Coleman) and dictating all the progressive changes their hearts desired. It was the ultimate battle-of-the-sex comedy, and the film has sparked reunion-movie rumors for 45 years.

Along with "9 to 5," Parton's Kenny Rogers duet "Islands in the Stream" in 1983 was another three-times platinum winner, even if her movie career never snowballed. The musical comedy "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (1982) with Burt Reynolds received mixed reviews, and "Rhinestone" (1984), her flick with Sylvester Stallone, was critically panned.

She did continue acting occasionally, including a winning turn in the ensemble piece "Steel Magnolias" (1989) opposite Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts, many cameos, and the well-received gospel-driven "Joyful Noise" (2012).

But it was music that remained Parton's first love. She drew acclaim as part of "Trio" (1987) with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, just one of many Parton collabs. Another memorable musical meet-up arrived in 1993 in the form of "Honky Tonk Angels," a record she cut with country queens Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

It would be hard to think of a famous figure with whom Parton never collaborated or duetted — from Dionne Warwick to Cyndi Lauper to Reba McEntire to Sting, Elton John, and Paul McCartney, Dolly was down for any creative combo.

One of the secrets to Parton's success was her status as Switzerland on most political and controversial issues. However, she made her support for LGBTQ+ rights known when, during the AIDS crisis, she told a student on a TV talk show to "pretend it's raining every day and always wear your rubbers." She contributed the song "You Gotta Be My Baby" to the AIDS charity record "Red Hot + Country" in 1994.

She was Oscar-nominated for her original composition "Travelin' Thru" for the transgender-themed film "Transamerica" (2005).

Still, her usual answer regarding partisan politics was that she chose not to alienate half of her fans.

That approach served her well, leading to her perception as one of the most well-liked personalities in entertainment, on par with the late Betty White. She remained a top touring draw throughout her life, and rarely put her name on a project that did not strike gold.

Parton was even introduced to a new generation when Miley Cyrus, her goddaughter thanks to her friendship with Miley's dad, her old duet partner Billy Ray Cyrus, featured her on three episodes of "Hannah Montana" (2006-2010).

In 2022, Parton was floated as a possible Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. She at first demurred, feeling she wasn't deserving. She later changed her mind, made the cut, and happily performed at the induction ceremony.

Capitalizing on the moment, she released her first rock and roll record, "Rockstar," in 2023. Continuing to demonstrate her relevance and relatability, Parton was on the Sabrina Carpenter track "Please Please Please" in 2025.

"It takes a lot of money to look this cheap," Dolly cracked over the years, and that she had — with her estimated personal wealth approaching many hundreds of millions. But it never stopped her from working harder, trying new things, or — and this was the key to her success — leading with good humor and kindness.

Parton never had children. She was preceded in death by her reclusive husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, early in 2025.