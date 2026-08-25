Celebrity News August 25, 2026
Ciara & Stella Lefty to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026
Ciara, the Smashing Pumpkins and Stella Lefty has just been added to the star-studded lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
In June, BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson were announced as performers of the festival, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 18 and 19.
Cardi B, Benson Boone & BTS to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026View Story
Disney+ and Hulu will serve as the official streaming destinations of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
For ticket information, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.