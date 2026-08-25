Celebrities React to Dolly Parton’s Death

Getty Images

News broke about Dolly Parton’s death on Tuesday.

After the sad news, many stars took to social media to mourn the country legend.

Dolly’s “9 to 5” co-star Lily Tomlin shared a black-and-white photo with Dolly, writing on Instagram, “No words…💔."

Julia Roberts, who worked with Dolly on "Steel Magnolias," told Page Six, “Dolly was a magical and joyous human. I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today.”

Reba McEntire posted a throwback pic with Dolly on X. She wrote, “Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side. Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.”

Kacey Musgraves wrote on X, “Dolly. This really hurts. The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean.”

Leslie Mann commented on Dolly’s death announcement video, writing, “Thank you, Dolly! You made the world a better place.”

Julianne Hough paid her respects, writing on Instagram, “We will always love you, Dolly.”

Maren Morris posted an Instagram video, writing, “There will never be another. @dollyparton was who we could all agree on. she was and is such a light. 💔.”

A “heartbroken" Khloé Kardashian paid tribute to Dolly on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I swear I believed Mrs Dolly was immortal. Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people. A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever. To have admired her was a gift. To have met her, spent time in her presence, and somehow been lucky enough that Dolly Parton knew my name… I will never have words big enough for what that means to me. What an astronomical human being. What a legacy. What a loss. There will never be another Dolly.”

Keith Urban wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Heartbroken today. Honestly… I have no words right now.”

Pedro Pascal added, “One of one. We must make more.”

Chrishell Stause added, “You will be a forever treasure to this world. You will live on forever. We will always love you😭.”

Earlier today, Parton’s nephew Brian Seaver announced her passing at 80.

He said, “My name is Brin Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”