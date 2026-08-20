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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the U.K. may have been months in the making.

On Wednesday, People magazine reported that the royal couple and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will be returning to England in time to start school there in September.

Harry, however, seemed to hint at wanting to move back last September.

At the time, he chatted with Joss Stone at the WellChild Awards about her recent move from Nashville back to the U.K.

The singer, her husband, and their four children moved to the county of Devon, where Stone grew up, in 2025.

Joss spoke with Hello! about her conversation with Harry, saying, “He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back, too. That would be nice,” she said.

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“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” she said. “It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back — for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.”

People reports that King Charles learned of Harry’s plans to move to Britain on Sunday and welcomes the idea of seeing more of his son's family, reporting that those gatherings will be private and in a personal capacity.

The King reportedly made it clear that Harry and Meghan will still be considered private citizens and non-working royals after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and left the U.K.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s move comes weeks after they reunited with Charles.

In July, Buckingham Palace confirmed to People that Harry, Meghan, and their children met with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the King’s country estate in Gloucestershire, England.

The meeting marked Charles’ first time seeing the kids in four years, when Harry and his family attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Despite Harry’s meeting with his dad, his royal rift with Prince William is still going strong.