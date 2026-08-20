New Special Recreates Crash That Killed Princess Diana & Tests Longtime Theories

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The news of Princess Diana’s death sent shockwaves around the globe.

A car she was traveling in collided with another vehicle in a Paris tunnel on August 31, 1997. Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and their driver Henri Paul were all killed.

Nearly 30 years later, her tragic death is still shrouded in mystery.

Now, in the new special “Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana” presented by TMZ, retired Secret Service agent Rich Staropoli and a team of experts are using A.I. to investigate theories that have fueled decades of speculation.

Theories range from mysterious vehicles in the tunnel to claims of powerful forces within the monarchy determined to silence Diana. All are examined in the new high-tech special, airing tonight on FOX and tomorrow on Hulu.

Rich said, “We’re able to use 21st-century, cutting-edge A.I. to replicate the entire series of events that led up to the car crash inside that tunnel in Paris almost 30 years ago.”

He went on, “We do it in excruciating, minute detail, where the viewer will be able to see things unfold exactly as they did 30 years ago and put themselves into the tunnel and on the roadway in Paris.”

As for theories, Staropoli said, “For years, there’s been a story about this white Fiat involved in what I’ll call a ‘clipping incident’ inside the tunnel which started of the cascade, which ultimately led to the Mercedes hitting that column, eventually killing two occupants and Princess Diana.”

He claims, “We were able to show through recreation that not only did that happen, but the paint that was left on the side of that Mercedes — and viewers can clearly see this — comes back to, in fact, a Fiat Uno.”