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Celebrity News August 20, 2026

Kimberly Stewart Expecting Baby #3

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Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart, 47, is expecting again!

Stewart is pregnant with her third child.

On Wednesday, Kimberly announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a pic of her growing baby bump.

Kimberly put her baby bump on full display while going topless in the pic.

She wrote on Instagram, “Oops I did it again 💗.”

On her Instagram Stories, Stewart revealed that she is having a baby girl.

The news comes after Kimberly confirmed that she welcomed a baby boy last year. His name has not been revealed. 

Earlier this month, Stewart posted pics from his first birthday celebration.

Kimberly is also the mother of Delilah, 15, with her ex, Benicio del Toro.

Earlier this year, Delilah accompanied Benicio to the 2026 Actor Awards, where he was nominated for “One Battle After Another.”

2026 Star Babies View Gallery
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