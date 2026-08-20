Joey Fatone’s New Puppetronic Yoda Shows Him How to Use the Force!

Joey Fatone and the *NSYNC crew may not have been cast in “Star Wars” a number of years back, but the famous singer, dancer, actor, and host of the new “Cocktail Wars” did release some exciting footage related to the iconic franchise today… WATCH HERE !

A HUGE “Star Wars” fan, Joey couldn’t wait to get his hands on the Yoda Puppetronic by RealFX from WOW! Stuff. With blinking eyes, a moving mouth, and over 120 sound-and-action combinations, longtime fans and young Padawans alike can summon the Force and create their own adventures at home with Yoda, who was originally a puppet in the movies!



The toy is available on Amazon for pre-order now , and will start shipping with broader availability in early October.